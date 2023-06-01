Dallas Police asking for help in cold case from 2005 murder

The Dallas Police Department is continuous to hunt the general public’s help with a case that has remained open for just about twenty years. On March 6, 2005, Laura Elaine Cate, who was once 42 years previous on the time, was once discovered useless at the roadway in the 400 block of Holden Avenue. This location is located northwest of South Oak Cliff High School and east of Five Mile Creek.
If you’ve gotten any information in regards to the loss of life of Laura Elaine Cate, the Dallas Police Department urges you to touch Sgt. Jerry Girdler at 214-671-3661 or by way of e-mail at [email protected]. Please remember to reference case quantity 170166-P when offering any information.