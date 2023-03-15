‘Rust’ special prosecutor announces she will step down from case

The special prosecutor in New Mexico who investigated the deadly taking pictures of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the set of “Rust” introduced Tuesday she is stepping down.

The choice comes weeks after Alec Baldwin’s legal professional moved to disqualify the special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, claiming in a movement filed ultimate month that as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, she can not concurrently workout legislative and judicial energy.

This report handout picture courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and a part of the investigative recordsdata, displays Alec Baldwin being processed after the demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the set of the movie “Rust” on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 21, 2022. - Advertisement - Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/AFP by way of Getty Images

Reeb stated in a remark issued via New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney Tuesday that she will “not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.”

“My priority in this case — and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim,” Reeb stated within the remark. “However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.”

- Advertisement -

Reeb used to be elected to her first time period within the New Mexico House of Representatives ultimate 12 months and assumed place of job on Jan. 1.

An symbol of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot via Alec Baldwin at the set of his film “Rust”, is displayed at a vigil in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters, FILE

- Advertisement -

In a movement filed ultimate month searching for to disqualify her, Baldwin protection legal professional Luke Nikas wrote, “Under Section 1 of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution, however, a sitting member of the Legislature may not ‘exercise any powers properly belonging’ to either the executive or judicial branch.”

“A prosecutor who also serves as a legislator could face pressure to make prosecutorial decisions that serve her legislative interests, such as by prosecuting a prominent defendant associated with an opposing faction within the Legislature even in the face of conflicting evidence or law,” the movement mentioned.

The submitting cited a investment request from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies of $635,500 from the New Mexico Board of Finance for the prosecution of people associated with the “Rust” taking pictures. The proposed price range incorporated $156,000 for Reeb’s wage.

Following the submitting, the district legal professional’s place of job referred to as the movement a distraction.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in reference to the demise of Hutchins, who used to be fatally shot at the Santa Fe set of the Western on Oct. 21, 2021. He pleaded now not accountable to the costs in a court docket submitting.

In addition to Baldwin, the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, used to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over her demise.

First assistant director David Halls took a plea deal after being charged with negligent use of a dangerous weapon in reference to the taking pictures. The plea settlement is pending a pass judgement on’s approval, prosecutors have stated. He is scheduled to make his first court docket look in overdue March.

Last month, the district legal professionals’ place of job introduced it used to be losing the gun enhancement rate — a criminal offense that might have carried a five-year sentence if convicted — towards Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed within the deadly taking pictures.