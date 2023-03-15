Teen riding stolen horse dies in North Texas crash; 2 horses killed, reports say

DALLAS – A young person riding a stolen horse used to be killed and two different teenagers have been injured after a automobile crashed into the crowd in Dallas, consistent with media reports.

Police instructed WFAA that 3 juveniles have been riding stolen horses alongside a hectic boulevard close to Interstate 45 when a automotive hit them round 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 14-year-old and the horse the teenager used to be riding died on the scene, the Associated Press reported. Another horse needed to be euthanized on the scene through a veterinarian because of its accidents.

The two different riders, ages 16 and 17, have been injured and brought to the health facility in solid situation. The 3rd horse used to be injured however used to be anticipated to continue to exist.

Fox 4 News reported that the motive force who hit them stopped and helped and isn’t anticipated to stand fees.

It is unclear if the juveniles will face fees. Police instructed the AP that the investigation is ongoing.

