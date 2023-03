Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - The Pentagon says a Russian fighter jet collided with an American drone over the Black Sea. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports, and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe discusses Washington’s response as well as President Biden’s trip to Las Vegas, where he is set to talk about prescription drugs. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On