Houston lawmaker defends TEA takeover of HISD

“Our goal with meeting with TEA Commissioner Morath was to find a local solution in good faith to address TEA’s concerns with HISD that do not involve taking away local control of the school district from its elected leadership and keeps our kids’ education in focus, especially as they are in the midst of a testing season. We are disappointed to learn that TEA will be moving forward with taking over HISD, a move that will affect over 194,000 students at 276 campuses across the district. If TEA can take over the 7th largest school district in the nation as a result of one underperforming school, who is to say other districts within the state of Texas won’t be next? Ultimately, we need to be focusing on the best ways to help serve our students and teachers, and a takeover of the school district, which we know has not worked in the past, is not the way to move forward. Research has shown that districts perform worse with test scores and student performance after the takeover of school districts. I invite my colleagues to support HB 3780 and to restore accountability when it comes to the TEA’s ability to take over school districts, because they deserve better, and frankly, the people deserve better.”

State Reps. Ron Reynolds mentioned that the important thing assembly goes to be between Houston house lawmakers and the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who will lay out what is subsequent for HISD. He'll then touch district leaders.

This morning, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted that she is in Austin with different state legislators and Morath. She mentioned they hope to prolong the announcement of a takeover.

The Congresswoman additionally mentioned she notified the U.S. Department of Education “that this discriminatory takeover may be happening imminently.”

Houston lawmaker stands at the back of modification permitting TEA takeover of HISD

As Houston lawmakers, educators, and neighborhood leaders wait on phrase from the Texas Education Agency on what’s subsequent in a possible takeover of HISD, one Democratic lawmaker from Houston says he has no regrets about his modification that made it imaginable.

“Absolutely not,” mentioned Rep. Harold V. Dutton, D-Houston, on Tuesday, echoing feedback first made in a Monday op-ed in the Houston Chronicle. “I live in the neighborhood and I have to look at all these students. Particularly, when you look at the students who are coming into our criminal justice system, they’re coming from the ZIP codes with the failing schools, and so why shouldn’t we fix these schools?”

The state consultant, who serves at the House Public Education committee, mentioned he used to be alarmed by means of power underperformance at colleges in his northeast Houston district, noting at one level that Kashmere High School didn’t have a licensed math trainer in additional than 10 years.

Rep. Dutton mentioned he presented an modification to a 2015 college duty invoice, HB 1842, to offer the HISD board “skin in the game” and now not simply focal point on wealthier colleges at the west aspect.

The modification required a faculty board takeover or college closure if a campus earned 5 directly years of failing state duty rankings.

Rep. Dutton’s alma mater, Wheatley High School, hit that mark in 2019. Its ratings have since improved to a C.

“I know there are people that are saying, ‘Well, Wheatley’s doing better,’” said Rep. Dutton. “Well, that’s true to some extent, but at the same time, Kashmere High School, who had formally been a C, went back to basically an F.”

Even though district scores have improved and most HISD leadership has changed since 2019, Rep. Dutton thinks HISD should still be held accountable for past failures.