THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Russia instructed judges on the United Nations’ perfect court on Thursday to throw out a case introduced via Ukraine towards Moscow over the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the arming of rebels in japanese Ukraine sooner than Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“We appear before you today in order to demonstrate that Ukraine’s application must be dismissed because it is without any legal foundation. Nor does it have any factual evidence to back it,” Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin instructed judges on the International Court of Justice.

Lawyers for Ukraine stated as hearings within the case opened Tuesday that Russia bankrolled a “campaign of intimidation and terror” via rebels in japanese Ukraine beginning in 2014 and sought to interchange Crimea’s multiethnic group with “discriminatory Russian nationalism.”

- Advertisement -

Ukraine filed the case in 2017, asking the sector court to reserve Moscow to pay reparations for assaults and crimes such because the taking pictures down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 via a Russian missile fired from territory managed via Moscow-backed rebels on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and team.

The Ukrainian govt alleges that Russia breached two treaties: the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention at the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Addressing the terrorism funding allegation, Michael Swainston, a British legal professional representing Russia, stated Ukraine’s prison workforce failed to determine that movements via pro-Moscow rebels in japanese Ukraine may well be thought to be terrorism.

- Advertisement -

“It is imperative to distinguish between terrorists who deliberately target civilians and soldiers who foresee that civilians will be killed as collateral damage while striking a military target,” Swainston said. “The former is a war crime, while the latter represents lawful conduct. And of course, soldiers also make mistakes.”

He additionally disputed that the downing of MH17 may well be thought to be an act of terrorism and sought to undermine findings via a Dutch court that final 12 months convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian of a couple of murders for his or her roles in downing the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight.

The Hague District Court dominated after months of hearings and years of global investigations that the Boeing 777 used to be shot down via a Buk surface-to-air missile machine introduced into Ukraine from a Russian army base and later returned to the bottom.

- Advertisement -

“There was no Russian Buk. No Buk came from Russia. No crew for a Buk came from Russia,” Swainston said, calling evidence that the Dutch court relied on in its verdicts “unsourced digital nonsense.”

Another member of the Russian prison workforce, Kirill Udovichenko, instructed the court that it used to be “undisputed” that the battle in Ukraine had “led to a loss of civilian life. However, none of these tragic events create a plausible case for terrorism or terrorism financing” as defined in the convention.

After the hearings scheduled to wrap up next week, judges will take months to reach a decision in the case. The court’s rulings are final and legally binding.

___

Follow AP’s protection of the warfare in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine