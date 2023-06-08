Eagles’ D’Andre Swift played through serious injury before drawing interest from AFC contender, joining Philly

D’Andre Swift opened Eagles arranged staff actions (OTAs) because the staff’s beginning working again. However, it is been an extended adventure so far for the previous Lions standout. Not simplest did Swift nearly finally end up in different places this offseason, however he additionally played through two serious accidents in his closing season with Detroit.

The Dolphins were busy at working again in fresh months, reportedly exploring a Dalvin Cook industry whilst re-signing Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., then drafting Devon Achane within the 3rd spherical. Miami additionally inquired about Swift as soon as the Lions spent a first-rounder on their very own ball-carrier, Jahymr Gibbs, according to ESPN. Such a industry would’ve robbed Swift, a Philadelphia local, of a reunion along with his fatherland an afternoon later, when the Eagles received him as a part of a draft-pick change.

Prior to his go out from the Lions, Swift additionally persisted a whirlwind of a 2022 marketing campaign, telling WXYZ Detroit all over locker-room cleanouts that he “played the whole season with a high-ankle sprain and a separated shoulder.” The working again ignored 4 video games because of accidents, however it wasn’t obvious previous to his feedback that he were fighting such serious problems.

In any tournament, Swift is having a look to turn out he can keep at the box in 2023. His actual position in Philadelphia is unclear, with the Eagles additionally signing former Seahawks starter Rashaad Penny in unfastened company to exchange the departed Miles Sanders. But if his first spring reps are any indication, he is heading in the right direction to headline the backfield along superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts.