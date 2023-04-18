Russia excluded from men’s basketball at 2024 Olympics

Basketball’s global governing frame FIBA says Russia has been excluded from qualification for the lads’s Olympic basketball match in Paris subsequent 12 months

The choice was once extensively anticipated since FIBA has suspended Russia’s groups from global play since in a while after the invasion of Ukraine final 12 months. The International Olympic Committee favors permitting person athletes from Russia and its best friend Belarus to compete as neutrals, however now not as nationwide groups, like in basketball.

Russia’s international rating was once prime sufficient for it to play Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments this 12 months, however that position will probably be given to Bulgaria because the next-highest-ranked workforce from Europe, FIBA mentioned in a commentary bringing up the IOC’s suggestions.

The Russian girls’s workforce already ignored out on qualification when it was once suspended from the World Cup and EuroBasket qualification final 12 months. Belarus can’t qualify men’s or girls’s groups.

There was once no information Tuesday from FIBA about 3-on-3 basketball, which could also be an Olympic match.

