MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman mentioned Saturday that journalists from international locations that Russia regards as unfriendly had been banned from protecting this 12 months’s economic discussion board in St. Petersburg, one of the crucial nation’s showpiece occasions.

The transfer underlines the intensifying animosity between Russia and international locations that experience imposed sanctions attached to the preventing in Ukraine or that experience criticized Moscow.

The June 14-17 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has for many years been Russia’s car for touting its construction and in the hunt for traders. Putin’s appearances on the discussion board had been extremely visual and he continuously used the instance to carry roundtable discussions with world news executives.

“Yes, indeed. It was decided not to accredit media outlets from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF this time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was once quoted as telling state news company Tass.

Russia officially designates ratings of nations together with the United States, Canada, European Union participants and Australia as “unfriendly” in reference to sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.