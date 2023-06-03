Arlington: Former officer won’t serve jail time for shooting

According to Tarrant County court docket information, Tran was once no longer sentenced to serve jail time for the offense after his plea settlement was once authorized on May 26.

The frame digicam pictures of the incident presentations that the forestall was once first of all uneventful till an officer with Tran mentioned she smelled marijuana and had to seek the SUV. Tran was once status at the passenger facet of the car and urged Terry to change off the engine. However, because the suspect attempted to drag away, Tran reached into the car and discharged his weapon, placing Terry, in line with the video proof. Subsequent to the incident, police discovered a gun, greater than a pound of marijuana and ecstasy throughout the SUV.