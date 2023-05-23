Ruiz Foods To Establish New Headquarters In Frisco, Texas

Ruiz Foods, a manufacturer of frozen Mexican foods, is opening a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

“Frisco is a city of great brands, and we are thrilled to welcome the new regional headquarters of Ruiz Foods to Frisco,” said Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney in a press release. “Frisco is a top destination for relocating companies seeking a great business environment and exceptional lifestyle amenities for their employees.”

Ruiz Foods is a California-based company that was founded in 1964. Today, it is the largest manufacturer of frozen Mexican foods in the U.S.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Ruiz Foods,” said Ruiz Foods chairman Kim Ruiz Beck. “We are a national business, and this decision will allow us to better serve both our customers and our manufacturing facilities.”

Governor Greg Abbott officially welcomed the company’s plans on May 12.

“Texas is the number one destination for economic opportunity in America, and I am proud to welcome Ruiz Foods to Frisco,” said Abbott. “With an unrivaled business climate and skilled, diverse workforce, the Lone Star State has a competitive advantage that continues to attract top-tier companies like Ruiz Foods.”

The new headquarters is part of the Ruiz Foods’ growth strategy that requires a headquarters in a centrally located large metropolitan location.

“We believe selecting Frisco will allow for greater business opportunities, more efficient access to each of our facilities, and easier recruitment of talent with important skill sets, such as consumer products, IT and marketing experience,” said Ruiz Foods president and CEO Dan Antonelli.

The new headquarters is expected to create 125 new jobs by 2026.

“Welcome Ruiz Foods, and thank you for bringing 125 jobs to Hall Park in Frisco,” said Frisco economic development corporation president Jason Ford. “When companies choose Frisco, they are choosing the best city in Texas for business.”

