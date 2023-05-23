Volleyball’s Nolan-Ayeni Promoted to Associate Head Coach

HOUSTON –

Caitlin Nolan-Ayeni has been promoted to affiliate head trainer of the University of Houston Volleyball program, Head Coach David Rehr introduced Tuesday. Nolan-Ayeni has been an assistant trainer with this system because the summer season of 2019.

“Caitlin has become a valuable asset to me and our team,” Rehr mentioned. “She has steadily increased her role on the team each year, and she should be rewarded for her efforts. Houston Volleyball does not have the success we have enjoyed without the hard work of Caitlin.”

In 4 seasons with the Cougars, Nolan-Ayeni has helped Rehr push the Cougars to new heights. She’s assisted within the mentoring of 3 All-Americans, 3 convention Players of the Year and 9 people who have earned All-Conference honors. She additionally helped lead the staff to their first NCAA Tournament look in over twenty years and its first convention championship in 21 years in 2022.

“I want to thank David Rehr for this opportunity!” Nolan-Ayeni mentioned. “I am very appreciative to have been a part of the growth of this program for the last four years, and I am looking forward to what is come.”

As the staff’s number one protection and passing strategist, she’s mentored three-time All-American libero Kate Georgiades and 2020 Setter of the Year and 2020 Rookie of the Year Annie Cooke . The staff completed 2022 ranked 34th within the nation with 12.81 assists in step with set and held opposing groups to a .174 hitting proportion, which ranked 35th out of 334 NCAA Division I systems.

Prior to her arrival in Houston in 2019, she served as a graduate assistant with SMU. In her time with the Mustangs, she helping in statistical monitoring, practices, commute operations and recruiting wishes, comparable to scouting potential student-athletes at nationwide tournaments.

A two-time and back-to-back AVCA All-American from Iowa State, Nolan was once one of the vital embellished student-athletes to come during the Cyclone Volleyball program. Along together with her Big 12 accolades, Nolan additionally gained back-to-back AVCA All-America honors from 2014-15, incomes a place at the Second Team in 2014.

Aside from her pair of All-America awards, Nolan landed spots at the AVCA All-Midwest Region First Team, changing into the 7th Cyclone participant to make an All-Region First Team more than one occasions. From 2014-15, Nolan changed into a unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 variety and was once named back-to-back Big 12 Libero of the Year in that span.

During her time with Iowa State, Nolan helped lead the Cyclones to 4 directly NCAA Tournament appearances and in her senior marketing campaign, Nolan posted now not best an Iowa State document 5.77 digs in step with set however a Big 12 document as smartly. In the summer season of 2013, Nolan had the privilege to constitute her nation, serving because the libero for the U.S Junior National Team on the U-20 World Championships within the Czech Republic.

While with the Cyclones, Nolan was once additionally a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), having arranged and took part in neighborhood outreach systems to lend a hand create higher alternatives for student-athletes. As a results of her management, Nolan was once named captain of the Cyclone volleyball staff for the 2014 and 2015 seasons and later earned the dignity because the Iowa State Female Student-Athlete of the Year in 2016.

