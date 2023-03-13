RRR team reacts to Oscar win; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn to clash in Diwali 2024 and more

History used to be created for India on the ninety fifth Academy Awards. We gained the Oscar for Best Original Song for RRR’s Naatu NaatuElephant Whisperers gained for Best Documentary. Salman Khan Sooraj Barjatya are reportedly coming in combination as soon as once more. Here is an entire lowdown…

Oscars 2023: RRR wins award for Best Original Song

RRR has gained the Oscar for Best Original Song on the Academy Awards. SS RajamouliMM Keeravani Ram Charan attended with their better halves whilst Jr NTR got here solo. Kaala Bhairava Rahul Sipligunj carried out continue to exist the Oscars 2023 level. MM Keeravani sang a music of the Carpentars. Chandrabose went with him at the level.

Salman Khan Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi to clash with Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

It is being mentioned that Salman Khan Sooraj Barjatya will come in combination for Prem Ki Shaadi. The shoot for the circle of relatives entertainer will get started in November 2023. They aiming to unencumber it in Diwali 2024.

Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt to sign up for the forged of the comedian caper

It has been showed that Sanjay Dutt goes to sign up for to be part of Heri Pheri 3. The movie has just lately long gone on flooring with the unique forged. Farhad Samji goes to direct the movie.

Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut showers reward on Deepika Padukone

After pronouncing a large number of disparaging issues about Deepika PadukoneKangana Ranaut stunned everybody when she praised her for being so composed at the level of Oscars 2023.

Urfi Javed’s Dooriyan track video out now

Urfi Javed has featured in a brand new track video Dooriyan. The music has been sung by way of Shibani Kashyap lyrics are by way of Harpreet Singh. Urfi Javed is taking a look shocking in the music.

This used to be a spherical up of the leisure news of the day!



