McConnell discharged from hospital after concussion, fractured rib

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell used to be discharged from the hospital on Monday after struggling a concussion from a Wednesday evening fall, in step with a remark from his communications director, David Popp.

He’ll now head to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for bodily treatment, Popp stated.

- Advertisement -

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp stated.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to his Republican colleagues all over the weekly Republican press convention on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

- Advertisement -

Popp stated McConnell’s restoration from a concussion is “proceeding well.”

McConnell, who is 81, additionally suffered a “minor rib fracture” all over the autumn on Wednesday, in line with the remark, an damage no longer up to now printed.

A McConnell aide stated the senator isn’t anticipated again at paintings this week.

- Advertisement -

With regard to how lengthy he may wish to get treatment, the aide stated, “That decision will be made by the Leader’s physicians and the therapists. It is very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay and this ranges anywhere from a week to two weeks.”

McConnell has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a tender age and suffered a fall in early August 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has served as Senate Republican chief since 2007 and was the longest-serving birthday celebration chief within the historical past of the Senate previous this yr.