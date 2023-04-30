Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14

Authorities say a part of a house collapsed and 14 folks have been injured near The Ohio State University Saturday night when folks climbed onto a roof that was once no longer designed to carry vital weight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Part of a house collapsed and 14 folks have been injured near The Ohio State University Saturday night when folks climbed onto a roof that was once no longer designed to carry vital weight, government mentioned.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin mentioned his division won a document round 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East thirteenth Avenue and arrived to search out the roof above a entrance porch had collapsed whilst the remainder of the house remained intact.

“The few people that were trapped, I believe, were probably unpinned,” Martin mentioned. “It was like their leg was caught under some of the structure and some of the students lifted that off the students. So everybody was kind of out.”

First responders initially found 10 injured people and eventually transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of injuries” but they all were in stable condition, Martin said.

“It appears the roof was overloaded with students,” Martin said, with estimates ranging from 15 to 45 people on a rooftop “that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way.”

The names of the home owner or occupants were not immediately available.

The house isn't at the assets of The Ohio State University. The major campus in Columbus has an enrolled scholar inhabitants of 61,677 for the 2022-2023 faculty 12 months