Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Woman killed in head-on crash in Brevard County

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Woman killed in head-on crash in Brevard County



MELBOURNE, Fla.

A woman is dead after her SUV was hit head-on by a pickup truck in Melbourne on Saturday, according to police.

- Advertisement -

The Melbourne Police Department identified the woman killed as 67-year-old Patsy Ward of Vero Beach.

Authorities said a 61-year-old Palm Bay man was traveling northbound on North Harbor City Boulevard near Nelson Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control while abruptly changing lanes, crossing over into southbound traffic, and hitting Ward’s vehicle head-on.

- Advertisement -

MORE HEADLINES:



Ward was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Additional details regarding the other driver’s condition were not immediately released.

- Advertisement -

Police said drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Officer Whitright at (321) 616-6116.

Previous article
“CBS Weekend News” headlines for Saturday, April 29, 2023
Next article
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks