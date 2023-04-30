Woman killed in head-on crash in Brevard County



A woman is dead after her SUV was hit head-on by a pickup truck in Melbourne on Saturday, according to police.

- Advertisement -

The Melbourne Police Department identified the woman killed as 67-year-old Patsy Ward of Vero Beach.

Authorities said a 61-year-old Palm Bay man was traveling northbound on North Harbor City Boulevard near Nelson Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control while abruptly changing lanes, crossing over into southbound traffic, and hitting Ward’s vehicle head-on.

- Advertisement -

MORE HEADLINES:







Ward was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Additional details regarding the other driver’s condition were not immediately released.

- Advertisement -

Police said drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Officer Whitright at (321) 616-6116.