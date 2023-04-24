Ronnie O’Sullivan will become the first player to make a CENTURY of Crucible appearances

- Advertisement -

Ronnie O’Sullivan creates a Crucible centurion membership of only one on Tuesday — in the Sheffield town he has made a 2d house.

The Rocket is getting ready to tackle Belgium’s Luca Brecel, any other former snooker kid prodigy, as the protecting champion bids for a document 8th international name.

But the quarter-final will additionally mark the 47-year-old’s one centesimal fit in the iconic theatre. Stephen Hendry, who additionally has seven titles to his identify, stands on 90.

O’Sullivan has additionally gained the maximum suits at the showpiece — 76 — because it was once staged at the Crucible.

‘I’ve performed a lot of suits right here,’ he mentioned. ‘At some level it has to finish however I’m hoping it does not finish quickly.

‘I’m hoping when I’m no longer appearing in addition to I would like to win tournaments, I will be able to nonetheless come right here and stay playing enjoying.

‘If I’ve to qualify, then so be it. Not do what Stephen Hendry did which was once stroll away a little bit previous than he perhaps will have to have performed. You can stay enjoying, playing it, reinventing your self, I should not have to win tournaments to revel in this sport.

‘I like my observe greater than my tournaments. That is a huge incentive for me to stay enjoying.

‘I’ve spent a lot of time right here, and made this my house. I take a look at to make each and every event my house. Twenty-odd years in the past once I took up working, I wasn’t ready to surrender working to come away.

‘So the whole thing I do at house, I do right here. So I run, I do my portray, do a little paintings on the iPad, atone for issues with out distractions at house. It is a relaxation for me in some ways.’

Reflecting on his suits at the Crucible down the years, he picked out 2012 as ‘my absolute best efficiency’.

Stephen Hendry, who additionally gained seven international championships, has performed 90 Crucible suits

‘I by no means idea I’d ever win it once more,’ he mentioned. ‘So to win it then and play in addition to I did, some suits I performed there… towards Mark Williams, that was once fine quality. The Neil Robertson one was once fine quality. And the 2013 win was once particular, having no longer performed all yr after which come again to win.

‘I almost definitely performed some of the absolute best snooker I might be able to play in the last towards Barry Hawkins.

‘They stand out for me. 2020 was once additionally an implausible yr for me. I used to be enjoying so unhealthy. But to win it enjoying so unhealthy that was once cool. I’d by no means have performed that pre running with Steve Peters. I’d have given up. I do not need been desirous about toughening it out. But I discovered a manner to win.

‘But on the different facet I’ve misplaced right here two or 3 times and idea ‘If I may have simply were given thru that fit, I’d have almost definitely gained it’.’