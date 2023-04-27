Ronnie O’Sullivan crashes OUT of the World Snooker Championship

- Advertisement -

Ronnie O’Sullivan noticed his dream of profitable a file 8th World Championship identify cross up in smoke after struggling an peculiar quarter-final cave in in opposition to birthday celebration boy Luca Brecel.

Having led 10-6 in a single day, the protecting champion misplaced a staggering seven frames in a row in the last consultation to crash out to a participant who ready for the fit via getting as ‘inebriated as hell’ again house in Belgium.

It method O’Sullivan will stay locked with Stephen Hendry on seven international titles for no less than every other yr.

But the 47-year-old presented no excuses for the day past’s surprise 13-10 defeat to maverick 9th seed Brecel.

‘He simply blitzed me,’ mentioned O’Sullivan. ‘I’ve by no means observed a ability like that prior to. He is one proficient snooker participant. I mentioned to him, “Just try and win it now”.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has crashed out of the World Snooker Championship to Luca Brecel

O’Sullivan had held a 10-6 lead however misplaced the last seven frames in a depressing last consultation

O’Sullivan admitted after the loss that he wasn’t enjoying smartly sufficient to have any affect

‘I did not have sufficient moments in the match. I used to be beautiful moderate.

‘The quarter-finals ain’t a foul end result bearing in mind. In many ways, it is a blessing that I did not have to hold on enjoying as it was once exhausting paintings.’

Brecel, 28, had by no means gained a fit in 5 earlier visits to the Crucible however turns into the first Belgian to achieve the semi-finals right here.

‘Before the match I used to be simply out partying, staying up overdue to 6am and 7am, enjoying Fifa with my pals, having beverages, no longer practicing,’ he published.

‘Even once I beat Mark Williams in the final spherical, we went out to 6am. Drunk as hell. It is completely other preparation – however it’s running.’

O’Sullivan fit with Brecel marked a century of appearances at the Crucible Theatre