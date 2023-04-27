Rapper Young Thug files 4th motion for bond as he awaits trial in RICO indictment

As jury variety in Young Thug’s trial is anticipated to go into its 5th month in May, his lawyer filed a fourth motion for his consumer to be launched on bond as the rapper faces gang-related fees in a sweeping RICO indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.

Attorney Brian Steel, who represents the Grammy-winning rapper whose felony identify is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, informed ABC News in a telephone interview on Wednesday that his consumer does no longer pose a possibility and must be launched as he awaits trial.

“Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” Steel stated.

- Advertisement -

Steel added that his consumer, who has been provide in the court all through the months-long jury variety, is “sleep-deprived” as a result of he wakes up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. and does no longer go back to the detention middle till past due, which is meddling along with his skill to organize for this trial.

The Grammy-winning rapper used to be denied bond thrice ultimate yr after he used to be arrested in May 2022 and charged with 8 counts.

In this Feb. 3, 2022, record photograph, rapper Young Thug attends a recreation between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks, in Atlanta. - Advertisement - Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

The rapper used to be to start with charged with one rely each and every of conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and collaborating in felony side road gang task, and used to be later charged with an extra rely of taking part in side road gang task, 3 counts of violating the Georgia managed ingredients act, ownership of a firearm whilst committing a legal and ownership of a gadget gun.

“This indictment is significant because it targets 28 people who decided to become involved in a criminal street gang and really do havoc in our community,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose place of work is prosecuting this example, said in a May 10, 2022 press convention pronouncing the indictment.

- Advertisement -

“That havoc includes crimes of violence, crimes of theft, crimes involving drugs,” she added.

Young Thug pleaded no longer in charge on all 8 counts and is ready to stand trial together with 13 co-defendants.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” Steel informed ABC News on May 10, 2022 after the costs had been introduced through the Fulton County District Attorney’s place of work.

Young Thug used to be amongst 28 folks named in the indictment who’re allegedly related to the Atlanta-based Young Slime Life (YSL) – a gang that prosecutors allege Young Thug based in 2012. But YSL, which could also be the acronym for “Young Stoner Life” could also be the identify of the rapper’s label – an imprint of 300 Entertainment. The label isn’t named in the indictment.

The case, which garnered rapid nationwide consideration because of the big name energy of Young Thug, has additionally spotlighted the debatable use of rap lyrics through prosecutors in court docket, sparking a motion in the tune trade to “Protect Black Art ” and conversations about freedom of expression in hip-hop.

The indictment includes references to lyrics by the rapper and other defendants – an issue that was at the center of a hearing on Wednesday as “Rap on Trial” co-author Erik Nielson testified in a hearing to qualify experts on this issue.

Steel filed a motion in Dec. 2022 asking the judge to stop prosecutors from using the rapper’s lyrics as evidence in court, arguing in a motion obtained by ABC News that the prosecutor’s use of lyrics in this case is “racist and discriminatory” because it could prejudice a jury against the rapper.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office filed a motion in response, defending the use of lyrics and requested a hearing to address the matter.

According to Steel, the judge said the motion on the use of lyrics could be addressed at a pre-trial hearing in May or June.

Jury variety started on Jan. 4 however thus far no jurors had been seated.