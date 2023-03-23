Ronnie O’Sullivan branded ‘disrespectful’ by World Snooker Tour’s chairman after slamming the sport

- Advertisement -

World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson has hit again at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s ‘erroneous’ and ‘disrespectful’ feedback about the state of the sport.

Seven-time international champion O’Sullivan claimed this week that the recreation was once in the ‘worst state ever’ on the subject of prize cash or even raised the chance of gamers staging a strike.

A match-fixing listening to involving 10 Chinese gamers additionally way subsequent month’s World Championship in Sheffield will probably be performed beneath a depressing cloud, however Dawson has pop out preventing with a long commentary on the WST’s site.

‘Ronnie is an out of this world participant and a legend of our sport, however every now and then his erroneous feedback pass too a ways,’ Dawson wrote. ‘I believe it is important to answer a few of the harmful remarks he made to the press this week.

‘Firstly, Ronnie hasn’t ever attended a gamers’ assembly or engaged with us to speak about his reviews. He additionally has my quantity and is welcome to talk with me without delay.

He claimed O’Sullivan’s feedback – hitting out at a loss of imaginative and prescient and prize cash – have been ‘erroneous and unfounded’

‘He regularly compares snooker to golfing and tennis, however I’d problem him as as to whether, for his section, he elevates the sport and acts as a job fashion like a Rory McIlroy or Roger Federer.

‘We are striving to take snooker to a better degree, however we’d like the gamers to be ambassadors in public, and to keep in touch any issues they have got via the proper channels. Comments like the ones from Ronnie this week are harmful to us as a sport – and they are unfounded.’

Dawson highlighted the enlargement in prize cash since the business rights of snooker have been awarded to Matchroom Sport in 2010, including: ‘During the time that we’ve got run the excursion, Ronnie has earned £7million in prize cash, together with the £500,000 most sensible prize at the World Championship closing 12 months.

‘No doubt, along with his skill, it will had been much more had he selected to play in additional occasions.

‘His feedback too regularly are disrespectful to snooker’s devoted control, the sport’s business and venue companions, and to his fellow gamers.

He suggested O’Sullivan to profit from his massive international profile to force snooker forwards

‘In the previous he has described lower-ranked gamers as ‘numpties’ however they love the sport simply up to he does and our position is to offer them alternatives to compete. This season now we have supplied each and every participant with a £20,000 source of revenue ensure to lend a hand them pay bills and expand their careers.

‘He urged that gamers must pass on strike – however why? That indisputably may not force new revenues. He additionally claims that gamers are scared of being fined for giving their reviews however once more this isn’t borne out by the details.

‘The choice of gamers fined for feedback made in the media is tiny – normally they’re given a lot more freedom than athletes in different sports activities as a result of we wish them to have interaction extra with the media and the lovers.

‘If Ronnie took benefit of his personal large world recognition to be a real ambassador for snooker then he may paintings with us to force the sport ahead for his get advantages and for the sport as an entire.

‘Snooker is greater than any participant. The sport will keep growing and we haven’t any doubt that during the years yet to come it’ll be extra a success than ever prior to.

‘My message to Ronnie – and all gamers – is come and communicate to me and the workforce. Our door is all the time open.’