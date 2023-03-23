Will Lamar Jackson leave the Baltimore Ravens?

A document signifies Lamar Jackson’s representatives have begun contacting groups round the league to take a look at and create a imaginable touchdown spot for the former MVP.

Lamar Jackson is finished ready round. The former MVP continues to be at a stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens relating to a freelance extension, and now a document from Pro Football Talk signifies Jackson’s representatives have begun contacting groups round the league to take a look at and create a imaginable touchdown spot for the 26-year-old someplace as opposed to Baltimore.

Jackson has even come off his call for for a completely assured contract, even if he's nonetheless hoping for a profitable multiyear deal in the group of $200 million. Baltimore can nonetheless fit any be offering given to Jackson, and would obtain two first spherical alternatives as reimbursement must they make a selection to not.

Locked on NFL hosts James Rapien and Tony Wiggins broke down the entirety there may be to learn about the Jackson saga on the newest episode, together with how no longer having an agent is enjoying a large position on this messy state of affairs.

“I think this is a signal out to teams that might be scared off that this narrative exists that he wants all of his money guaranteed,” Wiggins said. “That’s where an agent would have come into play.”

Jackson and Baltimore started attractive in extension talks again in 2021, however in the long run tabled them after an settlement may no longer be reached. Jackson then performed at a Pro Bowl stage via the first 12 video games in 2022, however an harm in the long run sidelined him for the rest of the season, together with the playoffs, and that ruffled feathers of enthusiasts who believed he was once protective himself by means of sitting out when he in a different way will have competed.