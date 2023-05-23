Ron DeSantis to announce presidential bid in conversation with Elon Musk: sources

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his candidacy for president right through a conversation with billionaire CEO Elon Musk, two sources informed ABC News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks right through a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The conversation will circulation on Twitter, owned through Musk, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, the sources showed.

Though this may mark the primary time DeSantis, a Republican, would announce his candidacy, his staff is making plans for him to cling a kickoff tournament in his native land of Dunedin, out of doors Tampa, sources mentioned.

This is a breaking news replace. A prior model of this file is underneath.