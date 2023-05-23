Ron DeSantis to announce presidential bid in conversation with Elon Musk: sources

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 6:38PM
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his candidacy for president right through a conversation with billionaire CEO Elon Musk, two sources informed ABC News.
The conversation will circulation on Twitter, owned through Musk, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, the sources showed.
Though this may mark the primary time DeSantis, a Republican, would announce his candidacy, his staff is making plans for him to cling a kickoff tournament in his native land of Dunedin, out of doors Tampa, sources mentioned.
This is a breaking news replace. A prior model of this file is underneath.
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.