DeSantis appoints Cuban-American female appellate judge to Florida Supreme Court – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Meredith Sasso, a Cuban-American lady, to the Florida Supreme Court, making historical past because the court docket now has 3 ladies sitting as justices for the primary time. Sasso was once appointed to exchange Ricky Polston, who retired from the prime court docket previous this yr. She these days serves as the executive judge at the state’s sixth District Court of Appeal, a task to which DeSantis appointed her previous this yr.

A local of Tallahassee, Sasso attended the University of Florida for her undergraduate research and regulation faculty. After running in non-public regulation apply, she turned into leader deputy recommend for former Governor Rick Scott. She was once then appointed to the appeals court docket based totally in Lakeland. The Governor’s place of business states that Sasso is a member of the conservative Federalist Society and a member of the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network.

“I am proud to appoint Judge Meredith Sasso to the Florida Supreme Court because her fidelity to the Constitution will help preserve freedom in our state for generations to come,” says DeSantis in a news liberate. “As a Cuban-American woman who understands the importance of our constitutional system and the rule of law, Judge Sasso will serve our state well.”

Sasso will likely be becoming a member of justices Jamie Grosshans and Renatha Francis as female individuals of the Supreme Court, all 3 of whom have been appointed by way of DeSantis. “The judiciary plays a critical and unique role in our constitutional government, and I am resolutely committed to upholding the rule of law for as long as I am privileged to serve,” says Sasso.

