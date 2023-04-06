Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets early Thursday, surroundings off air raid sirens in southern Israel, as violence erupted for the second one day in a row all the way through a delicate length of overlapping vacations

JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets early Thursday, surroundings off air raid sirens in southern Israel, as violence erupted for the second one day in a row all the way through a delicate length of overlapping vacations.

The barrage got here after every other traumatic evening at Jerusalem’s maximum delicate holy web site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the place Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers making an attempt to stick in a single day, in defiance of long-standing compromises about control of the compound. The Israeli army mentioned seven rockets introduced from the Gaza Strip all exploded in midair. No crew claimed duty for the barrage.

Unrest within the area used to be much less intense than the former days, however the rocket hearth raised fears of a much broader conflagration as Jews started the week-long Passover vacation, loads of Christians within the Old City accumulated for Holy Thursday on the Holy Sepulcher to mark the Last Supper, and Muslims marked the Ramadan holy month.

Al-Aqsa is the third-holiest web site in Islam and stands on a hilltop recognized to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is the holiest web site in Judaism. Conflicting claims over it have spilled into violence earlier than, together with a bloody 11-day battle two years in the past between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant crew that laws Gaza.

Since Ramadan started March 22, rankings of Muslim worshippers have again and again attempted to stick in a single day within the mosque, a convention this is normally authorized most effective all the way through the final 10 days of the monthlong vacation. Israeli police have entered nightly to evict the worshippers.