Scott Beard takes on campaigning tactic after update from Texas Ethics Commission

Last week a leaked video of Pastor Scott Beard campaigning in his church had many wondering whether or not or now not politics belongs within the church. The pastor of Fountaingate Fellowship Church reached out to KTXS News with what he referred to as the most important update from the Texas Ethics Commission.

“Basically, we’ve been completely exonerated,” Beard mentioned. “I can read part of this to you. It says the complaint does not comply with the legal and technical formal requirements for a sworn complaint filed with the Texas Ethics Commission. The commission must reject a complaint if it doesn’t comply with certain legal requirements.”

- Advertisement -

The criticism wondered whether or not Beard violated tax code 501c3. The tax code states organizations together with church buildings will have to now not take part in, or interfere in, any political marketing campaign on behalf of, or towards, any candidate for public administrative center. When KTXS News reached out to the Texas Ethics Commission, the Executive Director J.R. Johnson mentioned they have got no dealings with 501c3 and gave the next quote.

“The Texas Ethics Commission is charged with administering and enforcing Texas laws related to, among other things, campaign finance, lobby registration, and political advertising. It does not have the jurisdiction to enforce or administer federal tax.”

The town council candidate mentioned he proactively reached out to the TEC, but if requested if he proactively achieve out to the IRS he answered:

- Advertisement -

“No, we would not reach out to the IRS,” Beard mentioned. “There are no plans for us reaching out to the IRS. We don’t need to at this point.”

Michael Davis who lives down the road from Fountaingate Fellowship Church identified he simplest needs to listen to sermons when he is going to church.

“I can do my thing with God anywhere, but if I want to be with that community of people, I need to get to that building and without talking of any of the politics,” Davis mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Pastor Beard says he is able to put all of this at the back of him since he has been exonerated via the Texas Ethics Commission.

“I’m just ready to put this story to rest and say we haven’t broken the law,” Beard defined.

But Beard had extra to mention even if he mentioned he’s able to place this to leisure. The aspiring baby-kisser adopted our reporter to her automobile announcing, “You better not make this about the IRS.” After our KTXS reporter were given into her automobile Beard aggressively yanked her door open after which he requested the reporter to “please paintings with me.”

Track crime, particular occasions and extra for your group with AlertNest & KTXS.