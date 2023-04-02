Rock, country, blues merge at 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas | National News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This yr’s CMT Music Awards will merge nation, rock and blues directly from the center of Texas. Country artists will crew up on Sunday with Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani and Gary Clark Jr. and the display will characteristic tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn. The fan-voted awards display in Austin, Texas, additionally will honor nation celebrity Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award. Fan-favorite Lainey Wilson is the main nominee with 4 possibilities to win. The display hosted via Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini airs survive CBS at 8 p.m. EST.