Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stops on Long Island for book tour, drawing supporters and protesters

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Supporters of former president Donald Trump rallied Saturday on Long Island at an tournament held through Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his attainable rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

As CBS2’s Jennifer Bisram stories, it did not take lengthy for DeSantis to handle Trump’s indictment.

- Advertisement -

“He wants to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors, really, really dangerous stuff. And then what does he do? He turns around, does a flimsy indictment against a former president of the Untied States,” DeSantis stated, criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He endured, “They’re trying to do all these legal gymnastics to try to act like it’s a felony … This guy is doing politics. He has an agenda. That is not the rule of law.”

READ MORE: Trump faces criminal price, supply says

- Advertisement -

It used to be within the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City as he promoted his new book and did numerous marketing campaign communicate, as he inches towards a possible White House run.

“We will fight the woke in government, but we’ll also fight the woke in the schools, we’ll also fight the woke in the corporations. We’re never gonna surrender to the woke mob because Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis stated.

Hundreds collected to peer him.

- Advertisement -

“I want to learn more about him. We all know he’s gonna be running for president. I like to make an informed decision when I vote,” Warren Haley stated.

“I’m here to support Governor DeSantis. I think he’s done a fine job with Florida,” Claire Sica stated. “If he runs, I will definitely support him.”

“Booming economy, like, everything is growing down there, and I think if we take what they’re doing in Florida, apply it to the rest of the country, we can finally get back to the quality of life that everyone deserves,” one guy stated.

DeSantis’ shuttle to New York comes simply days clear of Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan. Trump has denied all allegations.

READ MORE: Sources: 35,000 NYPD officials on standby in case of huge protests after Trump indictment

His supporters arranged a Trump Waving Flag rally out of doors the museum. Some of them have been protesting DeSantis, waving flags and indicators and using Trumped-out automobiles, together with a presidential limo reproduction.

“We’re supporting the fact that Donald Trump should be our next president in 2024, not Ron DeSantis. It’s not his time,” Joanne Wong stated.

“Ron DeSantis 2028. Jump on the train, but wait your turn,” one particular person stated.

They say they do not consider the previous president will have to be indicted.

“We are gonna be in Manhattan on Tuesday with President Trump, backing him. This whole thing about the indictment is BS,” protester James Robitsek stated.

“I think it’s a photo opportunity for the people that have wanted this,” protester Linda Smyth stated.

READ MORE: “He’ll get his day in court”: New Jersey citizens react to extraordinary indictment of former President Donald Trump

“He shouldn’t have been indicted,” Wong stated.

“We must save this country,” someone else stated.

DeSantis supporters sounded off too.

“I think that it’s politically motivated. I am not in favor of DA Bragg. I think that he has overlooked so much of the rampant crime in the city,” Sica stated.

DeSantis, who’s probably one in every of Trump’s primary competitors for the 2024 GOP nomination, has stated he’s going to no longer lend a hand in an extradition request for Trump who has made Mar-a-Lago, Florida, his house.