Robert Saleh says Jets will ‘turn the stones over’ on Dalvin Cook: pros and cons of adding star RB





The Minnesota Vikings launched star working again Dalvin Cook on Friday, and the four-time Pro Bowler is predicted to garner some pastime on the open marketplace. Minnesota has been not able to discover a industry spouse for Cook because of his massive contract, and now, it is anticipated he will have the liberty of opting for his subsequent touchdown spot.One of the ones touchdown spots may well be with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who will a minimum of discover the risk of adding one of the perfect working backs in the NFL."Obviously we'll turn the stones over on that one," head trainer Robert Saleh instructed journalists on Friday, by the use of SNY. "But again, that'll probably be more of a Joe (Douglas) question. I’m not sure how the money works on that.”This is an attractive notable reaction, particularly making an allowance for how Saleh addressed the risk of adding Ezekiel Elliott previous in the offseason. If you’re fascinated with the Jets’ cash state of affairs, it is in reality one of the perfect in the NFL. Per Over The Cap, New York has $24.79 million at its disposal. That ranks No. 4 amongst all NFL groups. However, remember that the Jets are operating on what will definitely be a big-time extension for star defensive take on Quinnen Williams. The Jets be expecting to be a contender in 2023 in spite of living in a single of the hardest divisions in the NFL. This younger squad has been on the upward push for a pair seasons, and now, they seem to have some balance at the maximum essential place with the addition of Rodgers. Should the Jets pursue Cook? Let’s deal with a couple of pros and cons.Pros of signing Dalvin CookHe’s a just right participantCook has made the Pro Bowl in every of the remaining 4 seasons, and is the handiest NFL participant to hurry for 1,110-plus yards in every of the remaining 4 years. Since 2019, Cook has the third-most speeding yards (5,024), second-most speeding touchdowns (43) and second-most speeding first downs (258). Bottom line, the 27-year-old working again is a brilliant participant. The Jets had the No. 26-ranked speeding offense in the league remaining 12 months, and adding Cook would surely beef up this offensive assault. The Jets do have some gifted working backs on roster, however adding some other weapon would simply assist Rodgers. Keeps him clear of Miami and BuffaloIf the Jets signal Cook, now not handiest would they rating a star working again, however they might additionally stay a star working again from their two largest competitors. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are arguably the best two favorites to land Cook. He’s a Miami local that very a lot appreciates his native land, and then the Bills are a longtime contender who lately have Cook’s brother on the roster. If Cook lands with Buffalo or Miami, that will harm the Jets. Cons of signing Dalvin CookDoes not fill an enormous needWhile Cook is a star, the Jets do not need some large want at the working again place. In truth, New York can have one of the maximum underrated working again rooms in the NFL. Breece Hall used to be on the solution to an Offensive Rookie of the Year marketing campaign sooner than struggling a torn ACL, Michael Carter has flashed every now and then, Zonovan Knight averaged 76.6 speeding yards in his first 3 NFL video games and the Jets drafted Israel Abanikanda in the 5th spherical — who may finally end up being a thieve. The Jets are not determined for some other working again. Financial assets may well be used elsewhereRunning backs are not recognized for taking over massive percentages of a workforce’s wage cap desk, and Cook is not anticipated to signal a freelance that used to be as profitable as his Vikings extension used to be. But that does not imply he’ll signal a veteran minimal deal. This is a 27-year-old working again coming off of 4 elite seasons, and he may have somewhat of a marketplace. The Jets come up with the money for to chase Cook in the event that they need to, however possibly it could be extra smart to make use of the ones monetary assets in other places as an alternative of on some other working again. 