San Francisco police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in Mission District mass shooting

Multiple victims were struck via bullets all over a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District.

SAN FRANCISCO — Multiple victims have been struck via bullets all over a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night time, but government mentioned there have been no fatalities.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department mentioned in a tweet.

Police mentioned there was once no ongoing risk and the shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated.”

The town’s Department of Emergency Management issued an previous tweet asking other folks to steer clear of the realm of twenty fourth Street and Treat Avenue.

Police mentioned officials answered to the shooting in a while after 9 p.m., KPIX-TV reported.

The victims have been transported to a sanatorium but their prerequisites weren’t right away identified, KPIX-TV reported.

The police didn’t right away record making any arrests.