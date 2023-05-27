Robbery suspects caught after high-speed chase in Los Angeles County





On Friday evening, a high-speed chase via Los Angeles County resulted in the seize of a bunch of theft suspects. The pursuit started in Bakersfield with 4 suspects throughout the car. As officials adopted the suspects into L.A. County, it was once reported that the gang had robbed a sufferer at gunpoint on the Valley Plaza buying groceries mall in Bakersfield previous that night time. The suspects drove recklessly via busy intersections and slim roads, attaining speeds of as much as 100 miles according to hour, till they arrived in the L.A. space. The chase led them to a far flung highway in Hasley Canyon, the place they handed two expecting patrol vehicles. Unable to navigate the rugged terrain, the suspects deserted their car and fled on foot. They had been sooner or later caught through officials in a secluded group, the place they had been held at gunpoint and brought into custody. The suspects had been transported again to Bakersfield to stand fees.