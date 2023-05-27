Two men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Petersburg

On Friday, a shooting happened in St. Petersburg, ensuing in two people being taken to the health center. The incident came about on the intersection of twenty first St. South and ninth Avenue South. St. Petersburg Police reported that probably the most sufferers ran to nineteenth Street and seventh Avenue South after the shooting, the place he was once picked up via St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

According to the police, probably the most sufferers suffered from critical accidents, whilst the opposite had non-life-threatening accidents.