Road Trip To Athens, Texas





This content material was once initially revealed within the March/April 2023 version of Local Profile. Discover the scenic Texan roads with us! From routes to take and instructions to apply, we offer the whole thing you want to plot a highway travel around the North Texas area. If you are sticking round, be told in regards to the hidden ancient tale at the back of Preston Road and discover a few of Collin County’s breathtaking nationwide parks. While highway journeys to Austin, Houston, or San Antonio are commonplace, let’s project off the crushed observe and discover one of the most smaller ancient cities that lie between those giant towns. We’ve even were given some sights to try alongside the best way. So some distance, we’ve got explored Mineral Wells, Lake Conroe, Grandbury, Jefferson, Denison, and Canton. Our subsequent forestall is Athens.

Athens – 1 Hour & 30 Minutes

If you have been intrigued through our Canton characteristic, upload this neighboring city on your record as it is just 25 miles away! Athens stocks its title with the well-known Greek town however has its personal intriguing historical past. Fun Fact: While it is believed that the primary hamburgers originated in Hamburg, Germany, Athens claims that they have been created in a downtown cafe through Fletch Davis within the overdue Eighteen Eighties, sooner than being presented on the 1904 World Fair.

Photo: Athens Scuba Park | Facebook

Athens Scuba Park

Texas provides a wealth of water-related sports activities and actions, which will steadily make it really feel like you are on a big ocean. One such Park is Athens Scuba Park, which will provide you with a possibility to dive and snorkel in a lake with over 25 underwater sights to discover, together with purposely positioned wrecks, similar to an enormous 65-foot jet. If you are a first-timer, you’ll be able to take classes and get the enjoy of a professional. 500 N. Murchison St., Athens(903) 675-5762

- Advertisement -

Athens Farmers Market

This one’s simple – you’ll be able to by no means have an excessive amount of recent produce! If it is between May and October, you’ll be able to be expecting this marketplace up, operating, and stocked with in the neighborhood grown meals, together with baked items and home made artisanal merchandise. 212 N. Palestine St., Athens

Photo: East Texas Arboretum | Facebook

East Texas Arboretum

The arboretum is a must-see with its abundance of vigorous streams, local vegetation, frogs, deer, a 115-foot suspension bridge, cute structure, and unfold throughout 100 acres. One of essentially the most exceptional sights is the demonstration beehive, which includes a glass window enabling guests to watch honeybees day by day as they paintings. They state that every hive purposes with a novel character! 1601 Patterson Road, Athens(903) 675-5630

WaWa’s Seafood Shack

This welcoming eating place for crawfish, po’boys, and burgers boasts brightly coloured work of art and aqua-blue cubicles. You too can take pleasure in distinctive appetizers, similar to crab balls full of jalapeños and cheese or deep-fried eggrolls full of pepper jack. 1408 E. Tyler St., Athens(903) 286-8218

- Advertisement -

Photo: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center | Facebook

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Have you ever thought to be the chance that rivers and lakes would possibly steadily be stocked through hatchers? Hatcheries like this one lend a hand in “growing” quite a lot of fish species, which then are living till they achieve the specified dimension. The TFFC Hatchery means that Texans spend extra on fishing than on every other out of doors task, an estimated $1.49 billion! Visit the power, take a excursion and take a look at the fish within the 300,000-gallon indoor and out of doors aquariums. 5550 FM 2495, Athens(903) 676-2277

Bensons Eats & Treats

This family-owned burger joint provides small-town allure and large taste! Get the vintage BLT and an ice cream sundae. They had been working since 1949, so that they should be doing one thing proper! 319 S. Palestine St., Athens(903) 675-1414

Photos: Redbird Cabin on the 87 Ranch | Airbnb

Redbird Cabin on the 87 Ranch

Stay on this comfortable cabin tucked underneath oak and hickory bushes. This totally supplied cabin is the very best spot for a getaway with out the rush of town. With 3 bedrooms and two bogs, it is a nice selection for the entire kin. The cabin’s herbal gentle and woodwork make it really feel like a five-star enjoy. You’re welcome to walk thru all the 8.7-acre assets and use their campfire and kettle grills! www.airbnb.com/rooms/51521952