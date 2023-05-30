Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, Carter Center announces

The former first lady is 95.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, The Carter Center introduced on Tuesday.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

The Carter Center pointed to the first lady’s advocacy for psychological well being and stated it was once making the announcement to lower stigma.

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the remark endured. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Carter’s husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has been receiving hospice care since February following a chain of hospitalizations.

Former president Jimmy Carter and his spouse Rosalynn previous to a recreation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE

The Carters are the longest-ever married presidential couple, having wed in 1946. At 98, Jimmy Carter is the oldest dwelling former president and the longest-lived former president in U.S. historical past.

He and Rosalynn Carter, 95, based The Carter Center in Georgia in 1982, in a while after Jimmy Carter misplaced reelection to Ronald Reagan.

In the a long time since, The Carter Center has develop into a famous global humanitarian power, interested in public well being and human rights, amongst different efforts. The Carters have additionally develop into well known for his or her lengthy affiliation development properties with Habitat for Humanity.