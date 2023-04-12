Road closings and heavy traffic expected for all three Taylor Swift concerts

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of three instantly nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Sports Authority stated a minimum of one street could be closed across the stadium and everybody will have to be expecting heavy traffic within the space.

The Tampa Sports Authority stated Tom McEwen Blvd (sometimes called Tampa Bay Blvd) could be closed between Dale Mabry Highway and Himes Avenue beginning at midday on April 13. The street will stay closed via 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Traffic at the nights of the concerts will likely be heavy on Dale Mabry Highway, Himes Avenue, Columbus, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Drivers are requested to plot for additional delays and use excessive warning within the space whilst observing for pedestrians.

The traffic began early Wednesday when a products location spread out for Taylor Swift fanatics, sometimes called Swifties. Some covered up within the early hours of Wednesday morning looking to get first crack on the products cubicles. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd through Raymond James Stadium will see additional traffic on account of the products space.

According to the Tampa Sports Authority, “those not attending the concert are encouraged to travel on alternate routes” across the space of Raymond James Stadium.