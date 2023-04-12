Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round-Up: February 16–28, 2023

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Taylor County, Peilun Jiao was once arrested on February 17 for trafficking of an individual following allegations of pressured exertions. The arrest was once made through the Abilene Police Department after a real invoice indictment through the Human Trafficking Unit was once offered to a Taylor County grand jury.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

In Hunt County, Amber Susan Jordan was once arrested on February 16 through MFCU investigators and deputies from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan was once arrested after being indicted on one depend of diversion of a managed substance.

In Jefferson County, Kristian Newby was once arrested on February 22 after being indicted on one depend of robbery from an aged particular person. The arrest was once made through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

In Taylor County, Virginia Pena was once arrested on February 18 after being indicted on one depend of harm to a disabled kid. Pena was once arrested through the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bell County, Calvin Thomas, a showed gang member, was once arrested on February 21 for violating the phrases of his parole. Thomas was once prior to now convicted of 2 counts of annoyed attack and attack involving circle of relatives violence and sentenced to seven years in jail. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Killeen Police Department SWAT Team.

In Bell County, Hector Luis Colon, Jr. was once arrested on February 21 on two exceptional warrants for annoyed theft and housebreaking of a habitation. Colon additionally violated the phrases of his parole. Colon was once prior to now convicted of evading arrest or detention and sentenced to 8 years in jail.

In Bexar County, Herman Loving was once arrested on February 28 for violating the phrases of his parole. Loving was once prior to now convicted of indecency with a kid involving touch and sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

In Bexar County, Pedro Zavala was once arrested on February 27 for violating the phrases of his parole. Zavala was once prior to now convicted of harm to an aged individual and sentenced to 6 years of probation. After probation was once revoked, Zavala was once sentenced to 2 years in jail. Zavala could also be on parole for attack of a circle of relatives or family member.

In Bexar County, Michael Ibarra was once arrested on February 27 for violating the phrases of his parole. Ibarra was once prior to now convicted of annoyed sexual attack and sentenced to 6 years in jail. Ibarra is lately on parole for 2 counts of housebreaking of a habitation.

In Bexar County, Jacob Dorpinghaus was once arrested on February 27 for violating the phrases of his parole. Dorpinghaus was once on parole for being convicted of failure to agree to intercourse wrongdoer registration necessities.

In Bexar County, Leslie Nicole Gloria was once arrested on February 23 for violating the phrases of her parole. Gloria was once prior to now convicted of continuing violence in opposition to circle of relatives and sentenced to 5 years of probation. Probation was once later revoked, and Gloria was once sentenced to 2 years in jail.

In Bexar County, Jovon Antwone Flemings was once arrested on February 17 on an excellent warrant for annoyed attack with a perilous weapon. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, David Degollado was once arrested on February 16 for violating the phrases of his parole. Degollado was once prior to now convicted of annoyed sexual attack of a kid and sentenced to two decades in jail.

In Bexar County, Sean Samaniego, a showed gang member, was once arrested on February 16 for violating the phrases of his parole. Samaniego was once prior to now convicted of illegal restraint and sentenced to 5 years in jail. Samaniego could also be on parole for illegal ownership of a firearm through a felon.

In Bexar County, Jacob Thomas Mireles was once arrested on February 16 on an excellent warrant for a supervised unencumber violation associated with a felon in ownership of a firearm price. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bryan County, Oklahoma, body of workers from the Choctaw Nation Department of Public Safety arrested Dobie Lee Rokus on February 21 after information resulting in the arrest was once supplied through the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Rokus, a showed gang member, had an excellent warrant for ownership of a managed substance. The arrest was once made following a request for the aid of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

In Burnet County, Brent Barnard was once arrested on February 23 for violating the phrases of his parole. Barnard was once prior to now convicted of tampering or fabricating bodily proof with the intent to impair and sentenced to 5 years in jail.

In Dallas County, Natalie Amelia Moore was once arrested on February 23 on an excellent warrant for harassment and for violating the phrases of her parole. Moore had prior to now been convicted of harm to a kid, aged, or disabled individual with intent and sentenced to 3 years in jail.

In Dallas County, Kenneth Emmett McCain was once arrested on February 21 for failing to deal with intercourse wrongdoer registration necessities. McCain was once prior to now convicted of annoyed sexual attack of a kid and sentenced to 5 years in jail.

In Galveston County, Ysidro Leal Ramirez, Jr. was once arrested on February 24 on two exceptional warrants for annoyed sexual attack of a kid. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Terry Roshon Johnson was once arrested on February 22 for violating the phrases of his parole. Johnson additionally had two further exceptional warrants for illegal ownership of a firearm through a felon and evading arrest or detention with a car. Johnson was once sentenced to fifteen years in jail for earlier convictions of evading arrest or detention with a car and for ownership of a managed substance. The arrest was once made following a request for the aid of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

In Galveston County, Rondell Shereton Smith, a showed gang member, was once arrested on February 22 on an excellent warrant for the fraudulent use or ownership of figuring out information. The arrest was once made following a request for the aid of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

In Guadalupe County, Elijah Ricarte Balderas was once arrested on February 27 for violating the phrases of his parole. Balderas had two further exceptional warrants for ownership of a managed substance and a federal probation violation associated with a smuggling extraterrestrial beings price. He was once additionally on parole for production and handing over a managed substance. Balderas was once prior to now convicted of ownership of a managed substance with intent to ship and sentenced to 40 years in jail. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Harris County, Nathan Don Wells was once arrested on February 23 for violating the phrases of his parole. Wells was once prior to now convicted of annoyed sexual attack of a kid and sentenced to 4 years of probation. Probation was once later revoked, and Wells was once then sentenced to 15 years in jail.

In Harris County, Traveon Bogan, a showed gang member, was once arrested on February 17 for violating the phrases of his parole. Bogan was once sentenced to 5 years in jail after being convicted of evading arrest or detention with a car and theft.

In Harris County, Daniel Russell was once arrested on February 16 on an excellent warrant for sexual attack involving rape. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Willie Drew Curry was once arrested on February 16 for violating the phrases of his parole. Curry was once prior to now sentenced of sexual attack and sentenced to 8 years in jail. Curry is lately on parole after being convicted of failure to check in as a intercourse wrongdoer and being sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

In Hays County, Justin Marmolejo-Ramirez was once arrested on February 22 for failing to agree to the phrases of his parole. Marmolejo-Ramirez was once prior to now adjudicated of manslaughter and given a determinate sentence of 2 years in jail.

In Henderson County, Briston Juan Wickliffe was once arrested on February 21 on an excellent warrant for annoyed kidnapping and two probation violations associated with attack and steady violence in opposition to a circle of relatives member. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Midland County, Korey Wilson Buecker was once arrested on February 23 for violating the phrases of his parole. Buecker was once prior to now convicted of housebreaking and sentenced to 8 years in jail. The Midland Police Department made the arrest after receiving information from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

In Orange County, Larry Don Quine was once arrested on February 23 for violating the phrases of his parole. Quine was once prior to now convicted of annoyed sexual attack and sentenced to 45 years in jail.

In Smith County, Andre Dion Jefferson was once arrested on February 23 on an excellent warrant for sexual attack of a kid. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Quinshard Arlistel Harper, a showed gang member, was once arrested on February 22 on an excellent warrant for attractive in arranged crime. The arrest was once made whilst operating with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Tarrant County, Roy Eugene Schmidt was once arrested on February 28 for failing to deal with intercourse wrongdoer registration necessities. Schmidt was once prior to now convicted of 2 counts of annoyed indecent liberties with a kid involving fondling or touching and sentenced to 118 months in jail.

In Tarrant County, Donnel Raynard Davis was once arrested on February 24 following a request for the aid of the Dallas Police Department. Davis had exceptional warrants for annoyed attack with a perilous weapon and fatal habits.

In Victoria County, Gregory Lee Vargas was once arrested on February 23 for failing to deal with intercourse wrongdoer registration necessities. Vargas was once prior to now convicted of sexual attack and sentenced to 10 years of probation. This price got here as the results of a joint intercourse wrongdoer compliance operation that was once carried out through the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Victoria Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.