Rev. Al Sharpton holds prayer vigil for District Attorney Alvin Bragg after death threat

NEW YORK — Rev. Al Sharpton held a prayer vigil in Harlem for the security of Manhattan’s district lawyer Saturday after he gained a death deal with this week.

This comes as former president Donald Trump held a marketing campaign rally in Texas within the shadow of a imaginable prison indictment.

“Cover the district attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg,” Sharpton stated.

At the National Action Network in Harlem, Sharpton voiced his make stronger for District Attorney Alvin Bragg after he gained a death threat and what used to be later decided to be non-hazardous white powder at his place of business on Friday.

“We do not want to see him having to do his job under threat or fearing for his wife and family,” Sharpton stated.

Trump is being criticized for a post he wrote previous that day, caution of imaginable “death and destruction” if he’s to be indicted, probably on alleged marketing campaign finance violations.

He wrote partially, “What kind of person can charge another person … when it is known by all that no crime has been committed and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country?”

“The same Alvin Bragg, Manhattan DA, that they’re saying is going after Trump with a political agenda, a year ago he stopped the investigation on Donald Trump,” Sharpton stated.

The former president may be getting backlash for reposting an altered symbol of himself maintaining a baseball bat subsequent to a picture of Bragg.

Fordham regulation professor Cheryl Bader says Trump may just also be charged for this sort of post.

“Potential charges of menacing, of aggravated harassment, inciting a riot, which he might be even a recidivist for,” she stated.

Trump has known as the investigation politically motivated.

On Monday, Robert Costello testified earlier than the Manhattan grand jury, calling Michael Cohen “totally unreliable.”

“Hard to say exactly what’s going to happen, it seems now there’s been some hesitation potentially as to looking for a true bill from this grand jury. So I think there is a possibility it could go either way at this point,” former federal prosecutor Annemarie McAvoy stated.

The grand jury is predicted to renew deliberations subsequent week.