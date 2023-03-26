How to watch Nuggets vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

Milwaukee @ Denver

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-20; Denver 49-24

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets shall be returning house after a five-game highway travel. They will take at the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena after having had a couple of days off. Both groups search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.

While no longer fairly a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was once nonetheless a gorgeous decisive one because the Nuggets wrapped it up with a 118-104 win at the highway. Center Nikola Jokic persevered his dependancy of shedding loopy stat traces, posting a double-double on 31 issues and 12 rebounds as well as to seven dimes. That makes it 4 consecutive video games wherein Jokic has had a minimum of ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the whole lot went Milwaukee’s manner towards the Utah Jazz on Friday as they made off with a 144-116 victory. The game was once all however wrapped up on the finish of the 3rd, during which level the Bucks had established a 115-85 merit. Their energy ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo did his factor and dropped a double-double on 24 issues and 11 assists in conjunction with six forums.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are anticipated to win a good contest. They could be value taking a possibility on towards the unfold as they’re lately on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins introduced Denver up to 49-24 and Milwaukee to 53-20. A couple of stats to keep watch over: Denver enters the competition with a 50.90% box objective proportion, which is the most productive within the league. But the Bucks had been conserving their warring parties to a box objective proportion of 45%, which puts them first within the league. We’ll see which of those strengths — offense or protection — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for loose. Regional restrictions would possibly practice.)

fuboTV (Try for loose. Regional restrictions would possibly practice.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favourite towards the Bucks, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper in step with the having a bet neighborhood in this one, because the game opened as a 2.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.

Series History

Denver have received 9 out in their remaining 15 video games towards Milwaukee.