Report: Iran executes leader of deadly 2018 parade attack

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran hanged a person who used to be allegedly at the back of an attack that killed dozens of other people at an army parade within the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018, state media reported on Saturday.

The execution used to be performed in Tehran after a most sensible courtroom upheld a demise sentence for Farajollah Cha’ab in March, Iran’s state TV reported.

He used to be “the main person in the terrorist attack” on the parade in September 2018, government mentioned, and used to be arrested through Iranian brokers in 2020 after he left Sweden for Turkey. He is said to be the leader of a separatist workforce.

Cha’ab, who holds Iranian and Swedish citizenship, disappeared underneath mysterious instances in Turkey in November 2020.

In September 2018, militants disguised as squaddies opened hearth on an annual army parade in Ahvaz, the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan. At least 25 other people have been killed and 70 wounded, together with a 4-year-old boy.

Iran then claimed that Saudi Arabia and Israeli intelligence services and products supported what it says used to be an attack through the separatist workforce.