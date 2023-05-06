Watch Live: Radar for Central Texas









A are living take a look at the radar as storms are shifting throughout Central Texas.

The aforementioned HTML code permits for the show of are living radar photos of Central Texas throughout storms. This knowledge flow is made conceivable via a video module which supplies information concerning the knowledge flow link, glide, thumbnail, identify, description, web page, ID, mute, autoplay, link, foundation, phase, subsection, subcategory, matter, subtopic, classes, captions, monitoring tags, watch participant standing, whether or not the flow is are living or now not, user-generated content material and similar autoplay lengthen, amongst different issues.

- Advertisement -

The video is displayed inside a div tag that comprises the vital knowledge information to permit for a suitable show layout. Additionally, there’s a video ratio enforcer that guarantees that the video is proven as it should be. In case there are any problems with the rendering of the video, a fallback symbol might be displayed by the use of a noscript tag.

Lastly, there may be an apart tag that comprises metadata information concerning the creator, e-newsletter and replace time of the video. All of those HTML tags paintings in combination to create a cohesive and informative viewing revel in for those that have an interest within the are living radar photos from Central Texas.