Report: Allowing rent control in Colorado would bring unintended consequences | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Coloradans would revel in plenty of unintended consequences if the legislature repeals the state’s prohibition on native governments enacting rent control, in step with a coverage group.

Denver may just lose roughly 17,000 housing devices through 2030 if House Bill 23-1115 is handed, in step with a learn about through the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise suppose tank.

“Though HB23-1115 is well intentioned, rent control policies come with a slew of costly, unintended consequences for both tenants and the cities in which they’re enacted,” Chris Brown, vp of coverage and analysis at CSI, mentioned in a remark saying the file.

Current Colorado legislation prohibits native governments from enacting regulations that control rent on non-public residential belongings or non-public residential housing. If native governments are allowed to undertake rent control, the bill states they should be uniformly carried out amongst all renters and all non-public residential homes and housing devices. However, controls will not be carried out for 15 years from the date when the primary certificates of occupancy was once issued on a residential belongings or housing unit, except cellular houses.

The invoice additionally states annual rent will increase should no longer be for lower than the share build up in the patron value index plus 3 proportion issues. It additionally permits cheap will increase reflective of tangible prices incurred and documented through landlords finishing considerable renovations. It additionally exempts rent charged through nonprofit organizations and controlled through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or different state or federal systems that limit or prohibit rent.

The Common Sense Institute report discovered housing affordability is close to an rock bottom and is pushed partially through a deficit of greater than 100,000 devices. It mentioned that towns with rent control in finding it disruptive to markets and doesn’t build up affordability.

The group estimates Denver would lose 16,547 housing devices at a three% rent cap and 9,348 at a 7% cap. Plus, it estimates the valuables price of Denver’s condominium constructions would lower $462.2 million, ensuing in a lack of $2.6 million in belongings tax earnings.

The file famous rent control is a contentious factor when making an attempt to resolve housing affordability demanding situations.

“While rent control may seem like a logical solution to rising housing costs, evidence suggests that it can have significant unintended consequences on the housing market, particularly on the supply of new housing units,” the file mentioned. “The potential negative impact on housing supply in Denver, estimated to be as high as 17,000 units by 2030 if rent control is implemented, would be a significant setback in meeting the demand of anticipated future residents and filling the existing supply gap. As lawmakers continue to explore solutions to housing affordability, it is essential to consider all potential consequences, especially those with strong evidence that they undermine the very goals of the policy in the long run.”

The invoice is scheduled to come back earlier than the Senate’s Local Government and Housing Committee on March 28.