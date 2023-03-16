Severe storms possible in North Texas

A powerful typhoon device will transfer into Texas nowadays, bringing a few rounds of thunderstorms to the realm. Some of the storms might be critical overdue this afternoon and early night time.

The first batch of showers and storms is anticipated to transport throughout portions of North Texas round overdue morning. That will transfer into East Texas for the afternoon. The 2d batch of storms will increase all the way through the mid-afternoon northwest of DFW and transfer east. These storms will be able to massive hail, in all probability greater than golfing balls, destructive wind gusts or even a twister or two. A chilly entrance shifting east throughout North Texas will sweep the storms off to the east this night time, ushering in less warm and windy climate for Thursday night time and Friday.

A cold March trend will dominate North Texas climate Friday throughout the weekend with temperatures neatly under customary. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s are anticipated. It’s possible some places may revel in lows close to freezing, particularly to the north and west of DFW.

-NBC5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston

Latest Forecast:

THURSDAY: Windy and gentle with a 90% probability of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms would possibly develop into critical. High: 75. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening storms finishing ahead of 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, windy and turning a lot cooler. Low: 38. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Much colder and windy with durations of clouds and solar. Low: 38. High: 53. Wind: N 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 36. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 36. High: 51. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 20% probability of showers. Low: 39. High: 51. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to most commonly cloudy and breezy. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder with a 20% probability of storms. Low: 56. High: 78. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.