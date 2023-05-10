Reed Messer, former Delaware teacher, charged with child sexual abuse

A former instructor from Delaware’s Stanton Middle School, Reed Messer, 42, has been extradited to Delaware after being charged with more than one counts of raping a scholar 9 years in the past. She used to be arrested at her house in Greenville, South Carolina, and is these days being held at Delaware’s ladies’s jail with bond set at $310,000 money. Messer faces two counts of sexual abuse of a child via an individual of accept as true with, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape. She is but to have a indexed lawyer.





This picture launched via the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, presentations Reed Messer.

/ AP



Authorities won a record from the Division of Family Services alleging that Messer had a sexual courting with a juvenile scholar about 9 years in the past, which lasted about two months. Police got an arrest warrant for Messer on April 26 and he or she used to be taken into custody via South Carolina government. Messer has no longer been an worker of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, which contains Stanton Middle School, since November 2014.

After leaving Delaware, Messer used to be it seems that employed via Legacy Early College, a constitution college in Greenville, South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Education’s web site signifies that Messer used to be first qualified as a instructor in that state in July 2015 for more than a few topics. Her certificates standing reads: “summary suspension.”

Police stated the investigation is ongoing and instructed any individual with information to touch government.

The Delaware State Police Department stated, “Due to the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released.” Officials on the Legacy Early College college didn’t reply to an electronic mail question in the hunt for affirmation that Messer labored there. Tips can also be despatched to Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

