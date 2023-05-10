87 Bruce Lee Quotes to Help You Be Like Water

There could be associate hyperlinks in this web page, because of this we get a small fee of the rest you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.

Bruce Lee used to be greater than only a film big name. He used to be additionally a thinker, an creator, a poet, and a instructor of martial arts.

He introduced martial arts to the arena’s consideration like no one else may. More importantly, his motion pictures bridged the cultural divide between the East and the West right through a time when the arena used to be now not but open to ethnic equality.

Almost part a century after his loss of life, many that come upon his works and phrases are nonetheless impressed by way of them. Many individuals who learn his books in finding his philosophy to be excellent recommendation on how they must are living their lives.

Today, we supply 87 Bruce Lee quotes that empower you to are living a mythical existence.

First, listed below are some inspirational quotes from the legend himself.

Bruce Lee Inspirational Quotes

“If you always put limit on everything you do, physical or anything else. It will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” “Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” “I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations and you’re not in this world to live up to mine.”

“Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it.” “If you think a thing is impossible, you’ll only make it impossible.” “It’s like a finger pointing away to the moon. Don’t concentrate on the finger or you will miss all that heavenly glory.” “‘What is’ is more important than ‘what should be.’ Too many people are looking at ‘what is’ from a position of thinking ‘what should be’.” “But neither can you condemn nor justify and yet be extraordinarily alive as you walk on. You can never invite the wind but you must leave the window open.” “Real living is living for others.” “It’s not what you give, it’s the way you give it.” “When we hold to the core, the opposite sides are the same if they are seen from the center of the moving circle. I do not experience; I am experience. I am not the subject of experience; I am that experience. I am awareness. Nothing else can be I or can exist.” “Knowledge will give you power, but character respect.” “Don’t fear failure. Not failure, but low aim, is the crime. In great attempts it is glorious even to fail.” “Only the self-sufficient stand alone – most people follow the crowd and imitate.” “Be happy, but never satisfied.” “Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them.”

“A goal is not always meant to be reached, it often serves simply as something to aim at.” “A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer.” “Reality is apparent when one ceases to compare. There is “what is” most effective when there is not any comparability in any respect, and to are living with what’s, is to be non violent.” “Choose the positive. You have choice, you are master of your attitude, choose the positive, the constructive. Optimism is a faith that leads to success.” “Simplicity is the key to brilliance.” “The world is full of people who are determined to be somebody or to give trouble. They want to get ahead, to stand out. Such ambition has no use for a gung fu man, who rejects all forms of self-assertiveness and competition.” “Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do.” “If there is a God, he is within. You don’t ask God to give you things, you depend on God for your inner theme.” “Preparation for tomorrow is hard work today.” “It is futile to argue as to which single leaf, which design of branch, or which attractive flower you like; when you understand the root, you understand all its blossoming.”

One factor that Bruce Lee used to be identified for used to be his energy. Although he died early, tales of his feats as a martial artist proceed to amaze many of us.

His most renowned one used to be most certainly the one-inch punch. Also, he used to be identified to do pushups the usage of only a unmarried finger. There also are tales of him the usage of chopsticks to catch rice thrown within the air.

His quotes on energy, staying power, and bravado can also be implemented to encourage you to determine or move after your goals it doesn’t matter what stumbling blocks are status to your approach.

Bruce Lee Quotes on Strength, Endurance, and Bravery

(*87*) “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.” “Remember no man is really defeated unless he is discouraged.” “Endurance is lost rapidly if one ceases to work at its maximum.” “The less effort, the faster and more powerful you will be.”

“Know the difference between a catastrophe and an inconvenience. To realize that it’s just an inconvenience, that it is not a catastrophe, but just an unpleasantness, is part of coming into your own, part of waking up.” “A powerful athlete is not a strong athlete, but one who can exert his strength quickly. Since power equals force times speed, if the athlete learns to make faster movements he increases his power, even though the contractile pulling strength of his muscles remains unchanged. Thus, a smaller man who can swing faster may hit as hard or as far as the heavier man who swings slowly.” “The athlete who is building muscles though weight training should be very sure to work adequately on speed and flexibility at the same time. In combat, without the prior attributes, a strong man will be like the bull with its colossal strength futilely pursuing the matador or like a low-geared truck chasing a rabbit.” “The most dangerous person is the one who listens, thinks, and observes.”

Do you marvel what good fortune looks as if?

For Bruce Lee, good fortune didn’t imply resting on his laurels. He frequently educated to transform the most efficient in his self-discipline.

More importantly, he understood that self-awareness is a very powerful to good fortune. If you have an interest to in finding extra tactics of turning into a hit, take a look at this post that discusses good fortune conduct.

Lee believed that folks must now not restrict what they know to one unmarried factor. He studied quite a lot of types of martial arts, ensuing within the building of his personal taste—jeet kune do.

The following Bruce Lee quotes about existence, expansion, and self-awareness display us what it takes to reach good fortune, whether or not to your occupation, trade, or non-public existence.

Bruce Lee Quotes About Life, Growth, and Self-Awareness

“If you truly love life, don’t waste time because time is what life is made of.” “Life is something for which there is no answer; it must be understood from moment to moment.” “Obey the principles without being bound by them.” “Life is never stagnation. It is constant movement, un-rhythmic movement, as we as constant change. Things live by moving and gain strength as they go.” “Empty your cup so that it may be filled; become devoid to gain totality.”

“Life itself is your teacher, and you are in a state of constant learning.” “Life’s battles don’t always go to the stronger or faster man. But sooner or later the man who wins, is the man who thinks he can.” “Life is wide, limitless. There is no border, no frontier.” “After all, all knowledge simply means self-knowledge.” “The second-hand artist blindly following his sensei or sifu accepts his pattern. As a result, his action is and, more importantly, his thinking becomes mechanical. His responses become automatic, according to set patterns, making him narrow and limited.” “The meaning of life is that it is to be lived, and it is not to be traded and conceptualized and squeezed into a pattern of systems.”

“Instead of dedicating your life to actualize a concept of what you should be like, ACTUALIZE YOURSELF. The process of maturing does not mean to become a captive of conceptualization. It is to come to the realization of what lies in our innermost selves.” “It is not a shame to be knocked down by other people. The important thing is to ask when you’re being knocked down, ‘Why am I being knocked down?’ If a person can reflect in this way, then there is hope for this person.” “As you think, so shall you become.” “I am not teaching you anything. I just help you to explore yourself.” “The knowledge and skills you have achieved are meant to be forgotten so you can float comfortably in emptiness, without obstruction.” “To become different from what we are, we must have some awareness of what we are.” “Absorb what is useful, discard what is not, add what is uniquely your own.” – Bruce Lee “The biggest adversary in our life is ourselves. We are what we are, in a sense, because of the dominating thoughts we allow to gather in our head. All concepts of self-improvement, all actions and paths we take, relate solely to our abstract image of ourselves. Life is limited only by how we really see ourselves and feel about our being. A great deal of pure self-knowledge and inner understanding allows us to lay an all-important foundation for the structure of our life from which we can perceive and take the right avenues.” “Be self aware, rather than a repetitious robot.” “Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light.” “Self-knowledge involves relationship. To know oneself is to study oneself in action with another person. Relationship is a process of self-evaluation and self-revelation. Relationship is the mirror in which you discover yourself – to be is to be related.” “For it is easy to criticize and break down the spirit of others, but to know yourself takes a lifetime.”

“Time means a lot to me because you see I am also a learner and am often lost in the joy of forever developing.” “Ever since I was a child I have had this instinctive urge for expansion and growth. To me, the function and duty of a quality human being is the sincere and honest development of one’s potential.” “In order to control myself I must first accept myself by going with and not against my nature.” “You will never get any more out of life than you expect.” “A good teacher protects his pupils from his own influence.” “If I tell you I’m good, probably you will say I’m boasting. But if I tell you I’m not good, you’ll know I’m lying.” “Satori — in the awakening from a dream. Awakening and self-realization and seeing into one’s own being — these are synonymous.” “Practice makes perfect. After a long time of practicing, our work will become natural, skillful, swift, and steady.” “To live content with small means; to seek elegance rather than luxury, and refinement rather than fashion, to be worthy, not respectable, and wealthy, not rich; to study hard, think quietly, talk gently, act frankly; to bear all cheerfully, do all bravely, await occasions, hurry never.” “Never try to copy a successful personality.” “The essential quality of living life lies simply in the living.”

One of Bruce Lee’s well-known quotes is set water. It is interpreted to refer to his precision as a martial arts practitioner and instructor, in addition to the way in which he lived his complete existence.

Water could be a metaphor for adaptability, which is very important for good fortune in all facets of existence.

Bruce Lee understood this necessity. May the next quotes assist you to notice the significance of being versatile in existence.

Bruce Lee Quotes About Water and Adaptability

“Adapt what is useful, reject what is useless, and add what is specifically your own.” “Empty your mind; be formless, shapeless – like water. Now you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup, you put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle, you put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.” “Don’t get set into one form, adapt it and build your own, and let it grow, be like water.” – Bruce Lee “The moment is freedom. I couldn’t live by a rigid schedule. I try to live freely from moment to moment, letting things happen and adjusting to them.” “All fixed set patterns are incapable of adaptability or pliability. The truth is outside of all fixed patterns.”

“Flow in the living moment. — We are always in a process of becoming and nothing is fixed. Have no rigid system in you, and you’ll be flexible to change with the ever changing. Open yourself and flow, my friend. Flow in the total openness of the living moment. If nothing within you stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves. Moving, be like water. Still, be like a mirror. Respond like an echo.” “Take things as they are. Punch when you have to punch. Kick when you have to kick.” “When one has reached maturity in the art, one will have a formless form. It is like ice dissolving in water. When one has no form, one can be all forms; when one has no style, he can fit in with any style.” “The idea is that flowing water never goes stale, so just keep on flowing.” “Do not be tense, just be ready, not thinking but not dreaming, not being set but being flexible. It is being ‘wholly’ and quietly alive, aware and alert, ready for whatever may come.” “The best fighter is not a Boxer, Karate or Judo man. The best fighter is someone who can adapt on any style. He kicks too good for a Boxer, throws too good for a Karate man, and punches too good for a Judo man.” “If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done.” “The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” “The more we value things, the less we value ourselves.” “Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within you stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves.”

Final Thoughts on Bruce Lee Quotes

Bruce Lee left a legacy that continues to encourage even lately, each within the movies he made and the phrases he wrote.

Which of those Bruce Lee quotes resonated with you essentially the most? We’d love to pay attention your ideas. Please be at liberty to proportion them within the feedback underneath.

Did you like all of the artwork featured lately? We’d additionally respect a proportion via your social media platform of selection.

