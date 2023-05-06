Red Sox vs. Phillies game delayed after fan falls into visitor’s bullpen at Citizens Bank Park

On Friday evening, all over the Phillies as opposed to Red Sox game, a tender grownup male fell into the visitor’s bullpen at Citizen’s Bank Park, inflicting the game to halt within the most sensible of the primary innings for a number of mins. The people treating the fan took him away on a stretcher and a cart. According to the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast, the fan misplaced his stability when he reached over the railing for a baseball within the flower mattress above the bullpen and fell into the Red Sox bullpen. The Phillies equipped an replace, announcing “the fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark.” The fan used to be conscious and alert along with his face bruised as he used to be carted off the sector. The game used to be halted for about ten mins whilst scientific staff handled the fan.

This game used to be the primary of the Phillies’ five-game homestand, and it used to be Bryce Harper’s first house game of the season following his rapid restoration from Tommy John surgical procedure.