Recent Match Report – UPW Women vs DC Women 20th Match 2022/23

Delhi Capitals 142 for five (Lanning 39, Kapp 34*, Capsey 34) beat UP Warriorz 138 for six (McGrath 58*, Capsey 3-26) by means of 5 wickets

Alice Capsey could not consider it. She had her arms on her face in disbelief as she ran in opposition to Meg Lanning at duvet. She had controlled to trap Sophie Ecclestone – who was once within the heart in each and every of UP Warriorz's ultimate two wins – out of her crease after which fired one down leg to get her stumped.

Spinners accounted for best 11 of the 39 wickets Delhi Capitals picked up within the Women's Premier League until Monday. Till then they'd used legspinner Poonam Yadav, left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen and offspinners Minnu Mani and Capsey within the festival, with either one of Mani and Poonam were wicketless within the 3 overs apiece they bowled.

On Tuesday, all six of Warriorz's wickets had been taken by means of Capitals' spinners with Capsey having a lion's proportion of 3. That effort – regardless of Tahlia McGrath's onerous-hitting serving to Warriorz amass 33 off the ultimate two overs – supposed Capitals limited the objective to a gettable 139 after which romped without delay into the general of the inaugural WPL.

Last December, the close to long run regarded bleak for Capsey after she broke her collarbone throughout England’s excursion to West Indies. She was once contact-and-opt for the Women’s T20 World Cup and best simply made the squad. After a few explosive knocks, together with a part-century in opposition to Ireland, Capsey had a tricky time within the event in South Africa. But the primary two innings in that event mixed with head trainer Jonathan Batty’s presence within the Capitals’ training line-up supposed she was once picked up on the public sale.

"Pretty disappointed to break my collarbone. However, I had that month off which the other girls didn't necessarily have to get it back to fitness and to develop my skills, which is prime opportunity going into a World Cup," Capsey stated after her Player-of-the-fit day out. "With our England side, we have got three world-class spinners. So I am not needed but [I have been] definitely learning off them, practicing in the nets, bowling at our batters which are world-class like Nat Sciver-Brunt. It's been pleasing to come into this competition and have that responsibility and get thrown the ball and it's come off."

And she has slightly grew to become it round within the WPL.

Lanning has been glad to show to Capsey’s offspin for a minimum of one over within the powerplay all through the contest. But in opposition to Warriorz, she introduced her on best within the 10th over. Part of the rationale may well be that Warriorz did away with left-hander Devika Vaidya, who has been opening the batting for them, and taken in Shweta Sehrawat to spouse Alyssa Healy on the most sensible.

Alice Capsey instructed Delhi Capitals’ chase•BCCI

When Capsey got here on, Healy was once all set and in a position to switch gears. She had contributed 32 of the 59 runs Warriorz scored on the finish of 9 overs. She then noticed a fullish ball outdoor off and creamed it thru covers for 4. But Capsey then expected Healy giving her the price after which fired one complete and outdoor off to overcome her and feature her stumped.

In a line-up that was once with out Grace Harris at the day, a suite Healy’s dismissal on the midway mark was once a large blow. Warriorz driven again Kiran Navgire down the order possibly for her to essay the position Harris performed – of putting the massive blows within the latter part. But Harris and Navgire aren’t slightly the similar. Which supposed Healy needed to bat longer for Warriorz to have a powerful platform.

Job achieved, Lanning took Capsey off the assault after which used Radha to snuff out Simran Shaikh after which Jonassen were given the simpler of Navgire. McGrath was once waging a lone combat when Deepti Sharma walked in at 91 for 4 within the fifteenth over.

A left-hander within the heart and on cue, Lanning introduced Capsey again within the sixteenth over, which went for simply two. An over later, Capsey first had Deepti stumped sooner than tricking Ecclestone to have figures of three-0-7-3. And in order that snort was once possibly justified. Capsey’s ultimate over went for 19 as McGrath hit her for 2 fours and a six however the injury was once already achieved.

Capitals had been then off to a flier of their run chase after Shafali Verma and Lanning added 56 for the hole wicket. But seamers S Yashasri and Shabnim Ismail struck three times to cut back Capitals to 70 for three. Enters our protagonist Capsey.

She took on England staff-mate Ecclestone to hit her for 3 fours in an over sooner than tonking a most over lengthy-on off legspinner Parshavi Chopra. That allowed Marizanne Kapp to take time on a slowish floor on the Brabourne Stadium. Capsey scored 34 off 31 balls and was once sooner or later stumped off Ecclestone leaving Capitals at the doorstep of a victory. After beginning off aggressively, she toned down somewhat and ensured Capitals confronted little hiccups. Her 60-run stand with Kapp helped kill the chase after it was once within the steadiness when she entered.

“The way I play, it’s risk and reward. I am a very aggressive player and I like to put pressure on the bowlers,” she stated. “It’s not necessarily about hitting all the fours and sixes but it’s about getting myself in a position to get the team in the best position possible quickly. I have been used in a lot of different roles and change my mindset around when i go in. It’s about making the percentage of the times it comes off higher, which I am learning.

“I’m finding out how you can broaden an innings. An enjoy like this has been a very powerful. Being round Meg Lanning and folks like that has been sensible.”

All of 18 years previous and on her maiden travel to India, Capsey isn’t just grabbing the alternatives which are coming her manner but in addition making the headlines within the procedure.