Lake Winterset boaters seen trespassing, using yards as bathrooms

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — People who reside alongside a lake in Winter Haven are uninterested with the habits of boaters.

On Tuesday morning Lake Winterset used to be non violent and pristine, however at the weekends, citizens stated it used to be a far other scene.

“Just imagine about four or five rows of boats just all around,” stated Candace Resmondo.

Property house owners alongside Lake Winterset stated boaters birthday party year-round and it’s getting out of hand.

“There are people that leave on weekends to just get away from everything. They’re not even home on weekends because they’re tired of it,” stated David Miller.

Candace Resmondo stated it’s no longer simply the loud song blasting from each and every boat, however the trash boaters are leaving at the back of is a well being danger.

“We’ve found everything from syringes, condoms, baby diapers, tampons and actual bags of floating human waste,” stated Resmondo.

Residents stated a large drawback that has gotten worse through the years is boaters trespassing on non-public belongings. Lake Winterset does no longer have a public boat ramp. People had been coming into the group and strolling throughout yards to get on their boats.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a lady who walked onto non-public belongings and used the toilet within the backyard on March 16. There is a money praise being introduced for her arrest.

Resmondo safety cameras have additionally stuck other folks using her garden to alleviate themselves.

“People have come unto the property to use the restroom. They’re famous for putting their dogs into our property to use the restroom. I’ve called the police out several times,” Resmondo stated.

Resmondo and a neighbor spent greater than $8,000 to have deputies supply safety, however boaters are rising extra adverse.

“They always go to the, ‘This isn’t your lake, we all own the lakes. You can’t do anything about this. I can do whatever I want as long as I’m in the water,’” said Kevin Ward.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several complaints. They will be doing extra patrols and marine units will continue to monitor parties on the lake.

“This isn’t a public park. These are people’s homes, people’s residences. You work all day; you come and want to relax and enjoy, but it’s Spring Break every weekend. It’s awful,” Resmondo stated.