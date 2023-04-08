Recent Match Report – Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022/23





Toss New Zealand choose to bowl v Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will bat first for the 3rd directly recreation after New Zealand received the toss and put them in another time.

With the collection at the line there is one exchange each and every for all sides. Matt Henry is available in for Henry Shipley for the hosts, whilst Lahiru Kumara replaces Dilshan Madushanka for the guests.

The prerequisites in Queenstown are great and sunny, and it is anticipated to stick that means during court cases on the picturesque John Davies Oval. However it’s by the way the primary T20 to be performed on the venue, and the primary males’s global fixture since 2014.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham mentioned the long hole between global suits performed an element in his choice to bowl first, as they most popular to peer how the wicket performed earlier than going into bat.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka for his section shared how he sought after his aspect to capitalise at the powerplay and set the tone for the sport, whilst concurrently urgent the significance of spending extra time within the center and attending to grips with the skin.

New Zealand XI: 1 Tim Seifert, 2 Chad Bowes, 3 Tom Latham (wk, capt.), 4 Daryll Mitchell, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 James Neesham, 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Ben Lister

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Pramod Madushan, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Lahiru Kumara







