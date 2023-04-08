Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

Police in South Carolina say six people had been wounded in a shooting on a beach throughout a “senior skip day” tournament involving a lot of youngsters

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach throughout a “senior skip day” tournament involving a lot of youngsters Friday, wounding six people, police in South Carolina stated.

The shooting happened round 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach.

Hundreds of people together with prime schoolers taking an unofficial time off had been on the beach on the time, and there have been a number of altercations sooner than pictures had been fired, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett stated throughout a news convention.

Six people suffered accidents that weren’t life-threatening. Some had been taken to the health center by way of ambulance, and others transported themselves. Five of the sufferers had been teenagers, and any other used to be in her mid-30s, Cornett stated.

Several people had been detained on guns fees, however police may just now not instantly say if the shooter used to be in custody or if any of the firearms recovered on the scene had been used in the shooting, Cornett stated.

An investigation used to be ongoing.