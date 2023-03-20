Recent Match Report – MI Women vs DC Women 18th Match 2022/23

Delhi Capitals 110 for 1 (Capsey 38*, Shafali 33) beat Mumbai Indians 109 for 8 (Vastrakar 26, Kapp 2-13, Pandey 2-21, Jonassen 2-25) via 9 wickets
In entrance of a DY Patil stadium crowd that used to be decked out in blue, Kapp started with 3 successive dots to Yastika Bhatia. On the 3rd supply, after the ball used to be driven again to her, she handed the ball to mid-on and ran in opposition to captain Meg Lanning at slip to have a quiet phrase.
What the debate used to be about is any one’s bet, as a result of no speedy box adjustments adopted. But when she started her 2d over, a deep backward sq. leg used to be in position for Bhatia, as a substitute of the positive leg within the opening over. The brief one used to be coming. Or a minimum of that is what she sought after the batter to assume. And it labored.
Bhatia used to be stuck at the again foot to a ball that used to be pitched up and transferring throughout her. It took her out of doors edge and landed safely within the mitts of the wicketkeeper.
Kapp used to be overjoyed. Lanning used to be overjoyed. Bhatia knew she have been outsmarted.
Kapp then used the nip-backer off a duration to get the easier of Nat Sciver-Brunt. She bowled it round off and were given it to transport in previous Sciver-Brunt’s mow around the line to fortress her. A primary-ball duck for the Mumbai allrounder. Capitals had controlled to rock the ‘house aspect’ early.
Bhatia and Sciver-Brunt had blended for just about 39 p.c of the runs Mumbai had scored within the pageant within the first six video games. In truth, about 84 in line with cent of all Mumbai’s runs earlier than Monday had been scored via their most sensible 4 batters. And in 8 balls, Kapp had controlled to peer the again of 2 of them. In doing that, she had figures of three-0-10-2 within the first six overs.
Kapp admitted it used to be “a struggle” to stay her focal point thru all this however she nonetheless controlled to churn out fit-turning performances one at a time.
“The day that I actually took my fiver [five-wicket haul] here, I was crying in the bus on my way here [DY Patil Stadium] because I knew Dane was retiring,” she stated within the presser after her 2d Player-of-the-fit award within the WPL. “It’s been tough but again, I think it’s my religion. Jesus Christ has been so good to me especially through those hard patches. I have to mention my team as well. They make it so easy for me to be here.
“I’ve at all times been an excessively shy particular person however I felt like I’m so happy with those ladies and control. I’ve simply fitted in and so they make me really feel at house.”
On the same pitch she picked up the five-wicket haul, Kapp might not have the volume of wickets to show. But the impact of the two wickets she picked up upfront were on level with, if not more than, those five against Giants. But as has been her nature – of deflecting praise directed at her towards others – she spoke highly of Shikha Pandey’s penultimate over that went for just four with hard-hitting Issy Wong and Amanjot Kaur in the middle.
“Always great to give a contribution, particularly with the brand new ball. That’s my task,” Kapp told the broadcaster during the innings break. “I informed Shikha [Pandey] that used to be one of the vital very best demise overs I’ve noticed in a very long time. So credit to the bowling assault.”
While each and every of Kapp, Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets to stay Mumbai to a paltry 109 for 8, it used to be obviously the Kapp display at the beginning that set the tone for Capitals’ 9-wicket win.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo