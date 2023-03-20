Dallas police officer fired after bodycam shows ‘excessive force’

The officer had handiest been at the pressure for roughly two years and had no different inside affairs proceedings.

On Jan. 2, 2022, Dallas Police stated Officer Barron Cooper was once chasing a truck that was once rushing, from time to time going greater than 100 miles consistent with hour.

The officer’s physique digital camera pictures captured the entire thing.

In the video, you spot the top of the chase and Officer Cooper jumps out of his squad automotive along with his gun drawn and runs as much as the truck.

You see him faucet at the window along with his gun and yell on the particular person inside of.

“Unlock It! Unlock the [expletive],” shouted the officer.

You listen the suspect, who police stated was once 17 years previous.

"It's unlocked, sir. It's unlocked," the teenager stated.

The officer instructions him at gunpoint to get out of the truck.

“Get on the [expletive] ground,” stated Cooper.

As the teenager is getting at the flooring, the video shows Cooper hanging the gun to his head.

“Put your hands behind your [expletive], yes sir. Do it or you are going to die,” shouted Cooper.

The youngster yelled in reaction, “Yes sir, yes sir. I don’t want to die.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia stated the instant he noticed this video he was once appalled and fired Cooper after an inside affairs investigation.

“It did not meet the standards I believe for this department. I was shocked by it and we have to hold ourselves accountable,” stated Garcia.

Garcia stated together with the over the top pressure, the officer didn’t document he was once in a pursuit and violated the dep.’s chase coverage, which handiest permits officials to chase other people sought after for a violent crime.

Dallas Police stated they discovered the video handiest after doing an audit in their body-worn cameras and a manager noticed the video and reported it to inside affairs.

“These reviews of these audits are extremely important obviously there are things that occurred throughout the investigation that led to the fact that really that this had to do with review of body cam that wasn’t generally connected to the incident itself,” stated Garcia.

When supervisors took a more in-depth glance in addition they spotted the officer had crashed his squad automotive into the again of the suspect’s truck inflicting injury however moved his squad automotive sooner than different officials arrived.

You can listen Cooper telling every other officer the wear took place on account of the teenager’s movements.

“That [expletive] came off while I was behind him. It was perfectly fine before then. The lights and all that [expletive] because of what he was doing.”

“Sometimes our officers make mistakes. They make mistakes of the mind and heart. I felt this mistake was very egregious it does not represent the men and women that work and sacrifice for this department and ultimately when actions like this happen, I have a responsibility to the men and women of this department that do not act that way and have to be responsible to our community,” stated Garcia.

DPD stated Cooper had handiest been at the pressure for roughly two years and had no different inside affairs proceedings. But, Garcia stated what the officer did may now not be tolerated, so he fired him 3 weeks in the past.